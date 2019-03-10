|
|
Mark Thomas Ruggieri
Kennett Square, PA - Mark, age 64, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Mark was a 1972 graduate of Kennett High School. He worked for his family business, Ruggieri Mushroom and Basciani Foods. Mark was a member of the Italian-American Club in Kennett Square. He enjoyed fishing and baseball.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Dino and Joy and his brother, Dean.
Survivors include his children, Andrea Deppen (Justin) and Adam Ruggieri (Constance); his siblings, Lisa Joy Vance (Keith Adams), Paul Ruggieri, John Ruggieri (Lori), and Pete Ruggieri (Stephanie); and his grandchildren, Emily, Gracelynn and Charlotte Ruggieri and William Deppen.
A memorial service will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, March 14, at ST JAMES EPISOCOPAL CHURCH, 2 S. Augustine St. Wilmington, DE 19804 where visitation will begin at noon. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mark's memory may be made to His Mission in C/O St. James Church.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 10, 2019