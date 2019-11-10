|
Marlene E. Roca
Wilmington - Marlene E. Roca passed away, surrounded by her loving family, on November 7th, 2019.
Marlene was born in Wilmington to the late Alexander and Mary (Maio) Episcopo. She was a proud Padua graduate and enjoyed working as a cashier at JcPenny's and most recently Zingo's. Marlene loved to cook, especially in celebration of holidays. She was very funny. Her quick wit and Christmas cookies will be deeply missed.
Marlene is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carmen Anthony Roca, Jr.
She is survived by her children Connie Fox, Chris Roca, Stephanie Roca, Carmel Stephano, and Nino Roca (Kathleen); grandchildren Jimmy, Krystle, Michael, Jessica, Jena, Marlena, Gina, Gabriella, Alexis, and Nino Jr.; great grandchildren Cameron, Holden, Haley, and Nathaniel; her siblings Marie Hanley and Alex Episcopo.
A viewing will be held 10am Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 at Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home, 2309 Lancaster Ave., Wilmington, DE, 19805. Service will begin 11am.
CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME
(302)658-9095
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019