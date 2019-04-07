|
|
Marlene S. Runté
Wilmington - Marlene S. Runté, age 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2019 after a very short illness. In the few days prior to her passing, she was surrounded by her friends and close family and her room was filled with shared stories, memories, smiles and laughter.
Born in New York City in 1936 to John and Mildred Schomaker, Marlene married Edward Runté in 1957 and began a marriage that lasted more than 30 years until his passing. Marlene and Ed, a Marine and Korean War veteran, raised their two children, Douglas and Gordon, in Syosset, New York. Marlene was exceptionally active in neighborhood volunteer activities, include as a member of the Syosset PTA where she regularly led school fairs and other activities. Marlene and Ed moved to Wilmington in 1987 and very much loved their time in the local area and the First State. They enjoyed time together with long drives, antique shopping, visiting museums and exploring local farmers markets in the area.
Marlene was a medical transcriptionist who worked with various doctors and hospitals while in Syosset. When she and her husband moved to Wilmington, she began a more than 25 year connection with Delaware Ophthalmology Consultants (DOC) as well as Dr. Tom Mammen and other local physicians. DOC was very much her extended family and she continued to work with the group until she was 80 years old, when she began a well-deserved, if brief, retirement. Marlene was a longtime fan of the Blue Devils of Duke University, the alma mater of her two sons, and closely followed their triumphs and travails through the years.
Marlene is survived by her two sons, Gordon Runté, 54, and Douglas Runté, 55, her brother Norman Schomaker, 72, and her four grandchildren - David, Max, Conrad and Sylvie. Family and friends may visit at the Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM, followed by a brief memorial service to celebrate Marlene's life at 2:00 PM. The memorial service will be followed by a private committal service at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, where Marlene will rejoin her husband Edward. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a or simply take a moment to revisit some of your favorite memories of Marlene.
For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 7, 2019