Marsca Pataki
Glen Mills - Marcsa Pataki, of Glen Mills PA born in Budapest Hungary in 1930 passed away peacefully on June 17th. Marcsa lived a very colorful, adventurous, and extraordinary life.

After escaping Hungary during the war and moving to Canada with the love of her life Antal Pataki, she became one of the very few engineering draftswoman of that country. When she moved to the United States to Wilmington DE, she began her career as a freelance handcraft designer.

Marcsa enjoyed entertaining guests, cooking, gardening, and had a strong love of nature especially her beloved raccoons and owls. She would volunteer her time at the Nemours Hospital for Children.

Marcsa is Survived by her daughter Gigi, son in law Louis & her granddaughter Marlee. Marcsa has undoubtedly left her mark upon this world. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In Lieu of flowers please make donations to the Humane Society or Faithful Friends.

A private visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 23 at the Chandler Funeral Home from 11- 12noon. Private interment will follow at Wilmington and Brandywine Cemetery.






Published in The News Journal from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.
