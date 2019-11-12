|
|
Marsha (Richards) Bingler
Wilmington - Mrs. Marsha (Richards) Bingler, 76, died peacefully on Friday, November 1, 2019 at her home in Portland, ME surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Wilmington on October 22, 1943 to Dr. Charles F. and Marguerite (Ringler) Richards. Summers, both childhood and adult, were spent in Ocean City MD with her "Nana" Norma Ringler and local Bishopville relatives. She graduated from Alexis I. DuPont High School where she was captain of the field hockey team, in 1961. Her Girl Scout Troop #72 took a memorable trip to Europe aboard the Queen Mary.
She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science from Chatham College in Pittsburgh, PA, where she met her husband and one true love, John H. Bingler, Jr. They married in Wilmington on August 7, 1965. After spending their early married years in the Washington, DC area where she worked for Senator J. Caleb Boggs, they settled back in Pittsburgh and raised their children.
Marsha proudly called herself a "professional volunteer", active in her community, volunteering for many political campaigns, and serving as the President of the League of Women Voters in Pittsburgh. She was passionate about politics throughout her life. Above all else, Marsha was devoted to her family, caring for aging relatives and adored her children and grandchildren proudly supported them at their sporting events and concerts. While she didn't especially enjoy cooking, she eagerly offered to lead the "clean-up crew". She was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Elvis. She had so many special live-long friends that she kept in close touch with, including Troop #72, college classmates, the Pittsburgh DGIs, her Danish "sister" Irene Holst Gerdes & her family, just to name just a few.
In addition to her husband, Marsha was predeceased by her sister, Ann Phillips. She is survived by her daughter, Lynn Scott and husband John of Portland, her son Michael Bingler and his wife Amber Hoffman of Orlando, FL, grandchildren Allie, Nathan, John and his wife Darleen, and Christin Scott of Portland, Katherine Hoffman and Ella and Lucy Bingler of Orlando, great-grandchildren Stella and Kieran Scott, her brother-in-law Len Phillips of South Dartmouth, MA, and many special friends in Portland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the charity of your choosing.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019