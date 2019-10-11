|
Marshall "Mike" Baker
Newark - Marshall "Mike" Baker, age 85, of Newark DE, passed away surrounded by loving family and friends on Oct. 9, 2019. Mike was born in Milford, DE to the late Ralph and May Baker. He graduated from Georgetown High school, class of '52, and University of Delaware in '56 with a BSEE as a distinguished Military Graduate for the Reserve Officers' Training Corps. Between '56-'60, he worked at the NSA, U.S. Army Signal Corps., and the Naval Ordinance Laboratory. Mike married the love of his life, Virginia "Ginny" Thompson, in 1960. Afterward, he worked as a computer consultant until finding his calling as a Surveying Engineer for Vandemark & Lynch. He played the Trumpet in Newark's Symphony Orchestra and was a season ticket holder of U of D football for decades. After retirement, he played a vital part in restructuring Delaware's Horseshoe club in the early 2000s where he served as treasurer, secretary, and managed public relations.
Mike is survived by his son, Rand Baker (Sara Pruitt Baker); and two grandchildren, Jax and Nolan Baker. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ginny Thompson; brother, Ralph and sister, Elsie.
A visitation will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 5:30-7 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Mike's life at 7 PM. Burial will be private. For expanded obituary, directions, or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
