Martena Cooper Evlom
Martena Cooper Evlom died on Monday, October 12, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. Tena was born and raised in Wilmington, Delaware and was the daughter of the late James and Stella Cooper. She was a graduate of Wilmington High School. After graduation she was employed as an executive secretary in the textile and fibers department at the Dupont Experimental Station. She retired from Dupont after 32 years.
After retirement Tena was an enthusiastic volunteer at Rockwood Museum, the Alfred I. DuPont Children's Hospital, Emmanuel Dining Room and the Riverfront Center. She was also a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church where she served as president of the Greek Ladies Philoptohos Society and was a member of the Daughters of Penelope and the Altar Guild.
Tena was predeceased by her husband John. She was also predeceased by her sisters Helen, Mary, Catherine (Kiki), Dora, Olga and her brother George. Tena is survived by 15 nephews and nieces and numerous great nephews and nieces. A funeral service was held at the local Greek church in Fort Myers, Florida. Interment will be at Silverbrook Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Wilmington or to the charity of your choice
.