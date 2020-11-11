Martha Ann Faline
On Tuesday November 10, 2020, Martha Ann Faline died at home surrounded by her family following a brief illness. Born on New Year's Eve 1934, she was the youngest child of Thomas Pennachi and Antoinette (Cavalli) Pennachi and grew up in Little Italy. A graduate of Wilmington High School and Goldey Beacom College, Marty was an executive secretary for DuPont prior to marriage. In 1957, she married James Faline and devoted her life to raising her children, until Jimmy's untimely death in 1979. She and her husband were founding members of St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church. During her time as a homemaker, she perfected the art of the layer cake, the Bundt cake, and the Cream Puff Croquembouche, donating many of her goods to St. Catherine's bake sales.
After the death of her husband, Marty found a second calling serving the Delaware Court system, first in the Office of the Prothonotary followed by the Superior Court Case Scheduling Office. After retirement, she was a full time grandmother and more recently, great-grandmother. Always available for a trip to Walmart or Acme, she was a fan of the Charcoal Pit, Mrs. Robino's, Feby's crab cakes, and Serpe's tomato pie. At age 85, she was still baking her Double Chocolate Layer Cake for the Holland Inn DE Workers Compensation AIC. We were blessed beyond measure to have her these many years, and her loss will create an unimaginable void. In her final days, she modeled grace, dignity and gratitude, along with an unwavering faith in Jesus Christ.
Marty is survived by her son James Patrick Faline (Nancy), with whom she lived, her daughter Cassandra Faline Roberts (Tom), grandchildren Jocelyn and Caroline Kaminski, Megan (Evan Faulkner) and Evan Faline, great-granddaughters Vivie Kaminski and Evie Faulkner-- who were the darlings of her heart, a great-grandson due in March 2021, her former son-in-law Frank Kaminski, along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband James, and her brothers and sister, Thomas, Gennaro and Rita Pennachi.
Special acknowledgement to Seasons Hospice and especially Nicole and Alyssa, for the loving care rendered to our Mother.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 2503 Centerville Road, Wilmington, DE 19808 on Saturday November 14, 2020 at 11:30 a.m., with visitation immediately preceding, starting at 10:00 a.m. Due to restrictions of COVID- 19, social distancing protocols will be strictly followed. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed to St. Catherine of Siena Church, where Marty was a faithful parishioner for over 55 years. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
