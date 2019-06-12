Services
Bell Funeral Home - Wilmington
909 Clifford Brown Walk
Wilmington, DE 19801
(302)658-1555
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Mother UAME Church
701 E. 5th Street
Wilm, DE
Chester, PA - Martha Cecilia (Moore) Payne, very peacefully transitioned to her home in heaven

on Wednesday June 5, 2019 surrounded by family at Belvedere Nursing Home in Chester, PA. She was married to the late Marvin E. Payne. She leaves to cherish her memories; son Marvin E. Payne, Jr. and daughter Shelia Weber; four grandchildren, four great grandchildren; two brothers, Theodore Moore and Leon Moore and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Service will be held on Thursday June 13, 2019 at 11 am, Mother UAME Church, 701 E. 5th Street Wilm.,DE 19801. Burial, Gracelawn Cemetery. Arrangements by

Bell Funeral Home

www.bellfh.com
Published in The News Journal on June 12, 2019
