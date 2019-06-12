|
|
Martha Cecilia Payne
Chester, PA - Martha Cecilia (Moore) Payne, very peacefully transitioned to her home in heaven
on Wednesday June 5, 2019 surrounded by family at Belvedere Nursing Home in Chester, PA. She was married to the late Marvin E. Payne. She leaves to cherish her memories; son Marvin E. Payne, Jr. and daughter Shelia Weber; four grandchildren, four great grandchildren; two brothers, Theodore Moore and Leon Moore and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Service will be held on Thursday June 13, 2019 at 11 am, Mother UAME Church, 701 E. 5th Street Wilm.,DE 19801. Burial, Gracelawn Cemetery. Arrangements by
Bell Funeral Home
www.bellfh.com
Published in The News Journal on June 12, 2019