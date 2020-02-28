|
|
Martha E. Dunkle
New Castle - It is with great sadness that the family of Martha Dunkle announces her passing, after a brief illness, on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the age of 88. Martha was one of eight children born in Pennsylvania.
Martha will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Howard, of 70 years; and her children, Howard (Janet) and Yvonne (Dunkle) Lyle. Martha will also be fondly remembered by her five grandchildren: Timothy (Tricia), Diana, Stephen (Sandy), Christopher (Polina) and Rachel, by her three great-grandchildren: Quinlan, Zoe and Andrew. She is survived by her brother, Steven; her sister Shirley; and her nephew, Jim and wife Augusta. She was preceded in death by her parents, Phillip Stauffer and Minnie Smith; two sisters; and three brothers
A burial service in memory of Martha will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE. For directions or to send an online condolence, visit www.stranofeeley.com.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020