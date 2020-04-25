|
|
Martha E.. "Marty" Zickgraf
Newark - Martha E. "Marty" Zickgraf age 67 of Newark, DE passed away on Monday April 20, 2020 after a year long battle with matestatic cancer. Martha was born in Hoboken, NJ on March 4, 1953 to John and Genevieve Tarantula. She was a strong, opinionated and loving woman who did everything for her children and grandchildren. She is predeceased by both her parents her brother Albert Tarantula and her sister Mary Godwin. She is survived by her other brother Jack Tarantula, her two children Genevieve Smiga (Zickgraf) and Matthew Zickgraf, daughter in-law Barbara Leary and her 3 grandchildren, Morgan Leary, Anthony Zickgraf and Emmersyn Smiga. A private family service is planned. To send messages of condolence to Martha's family visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020