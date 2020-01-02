|
Martha Gravenor
Hartly - Martha Gravenor, age 91, from Hartly, DE passed away Monday, December 30, 2019. Martha was born on February 27, 1928 in Clayton, DE to the late Ernest Wyatt and Martha Elizabeth (Caroll) Pusey.
Martha worked for Woolworths for 25 years until it closed and then worked at Cannons Baking Store where she picked up her love of baking and decorating cakes for friends and making candy. She also enjoyed crocheting and was a great cook. Martha was a devoted mother and loved taking care of her family.
Martha is survived by her children:Woodrow Gravenor, Selby Gravenor and Joy Riale; 10 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Sewell John Gravenor, Jr.; son, Sewell Gravenor III; daughter, Diana Sweetman; and two brothers and two sisters.
A celebration of Martha's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on January 9, 2020 at R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home 122 West Main Street Newark, DE 19711 where friends and family may start visiting at 10:00 a.m. A burial will immediately follow at Head of Christiana Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020