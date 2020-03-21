|
|
Martha Julian
Martha Julian, age 86, died March 20, 2020, at Cokesbury Village following a short illness.
Martha was born June 9, 1933, in Magnolia, Arkansas, the oldest child of Rev. John Edward and Mattie Lee Scales Parse. As a teenager, her family moved to Pasadena, Texas, where she graduated from high school and then from Rice University with a BA in History and a Texas teacher's certificate. She later earned a MEd degree from Lamar University. After marriage to Miles Julian, she taught for ten years at various grade levels in the public schools and did extensive volunteer work at several locations where her husband's DuPont career took them.
Throughout her life Martha had an intense desire to help other people. Even when working full time, she found the time and energy to be very involved in the lives of her children and grandchildren, the Presbyterian Church, the American Association of University Women, and later in the resident activities of Cokesbury Village.
In her fifties, Martha became interested in personal computers and used her considerable skills in desktop publishing and digital photography to benefit all the friends and organizations around her.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Miles Julian, sisters Ruth Askine and Mary Parse, daughters Ellen Julian (Gerald Ellege) and Betsy Julian (Jeff Payne), and grandchildren Robin and Arthur Ellege, and Lacey Payne.
A memorial service will be held at Cokesbury Village, with interment in the Red Clay Creek Presbyterian Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cokesbury Village Spiritual Life Chapel Offerings.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020