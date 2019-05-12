Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
7:00 PM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Knobloch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha L. Knobloch

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Martha L. Knobloch Obituary
Martha L. Knobloch

Hockessin - Martha Knobloch age 85 of Hockessin, DE went home to be with her Lord and savior on May 10, 2019.

Martha loved the Bible and taught bible study groups for many years. She led many people to Christ and was a long time member of Abundant Life Church, DE. Most of all Martha loved her family, and enjoyed spending summers at Brigantine Beach, NJ.

Martha was a devoted wife to husband Fred for 64 years. She is survived by son Fritz (Atsuko), daughter Lisa (Frank), son Paul (Candace) and daughter Amy. She has 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 5 nieces and nephews. Her sister Ruth Ann lives in Martha's native Ohio.

Services will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808 where friends may call from 6:00-7:00 p.m. Burial will be private. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now