Martha L. Knobloch
Hockessin - Martha Knobloch age 85 of Hockessin, DE went home to be with her Lord and savior on May 10, 2019.
Martha loved the Bible and taught bible study groups for many years. She led many people to Christ and was a long time member of Abundant Life Church, DE. Most of all Martha loved her family, and enjoyed spending summers at Brigantine Beach, NJ.
Martha was a devoted wife to husband Fred for 64 years. She is survived by son Fritz (Atsuko), daughter Lisa (Frank), son Paul (Candace) and daughter Amy. She has 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 5 nieces and nephews. Her sister Ruth Ann lives in Martha's native Ohio.
Services will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808 where friends may call from 6:00-7:00 p.m. Burial will be private. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on May 12, 2019