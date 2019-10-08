Services
New Castle - Martha Rose Kish who lived in Penn Acres, New Castle, DE, was 99 years old when she passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019. Martha never met a stranger; she was always interested in anyone she met. For over 20 years she ran the sundries area in Manor Pharmacy, even returning there in her 80s and 90s to train new employees whenever the owner, Bill Fox, needed her.

Martha is survived by her daughter, Sandra Skillern (Christopher); son, John Kish (Michaela Hartnett); grandson, Shawn Skillern; granddaughter, Kerrin Thomas (John); 6 great-grandchildren: Tyler, Riley, and Amanda Thomas and Kase, Kaden, and Koby Skillern; niece, Dolores Fenelli; and many extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Kish whom she was married to for 73 years. A special thanks to her many friends: Beverly, Hedwig, Willie, Shirley, Jack, Karen and Bill, and Lainie who helped the family through this difficult time.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. To send an online condolence visit, www.stranofeeley.com

Published in The News Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, 2019
