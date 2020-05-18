Martha S. "Marty" Eppler
1939 - 2020
Martha S. "Marty" Eppler

New Castle - Martha S. "Marty" Eppler, age 81, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020.

Born in Wilmington, DE on February 22, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Benjamin and Valarie (Curran) Harris. Marty was born on George Washington's birthday and was named after Martha Washington. She dedicated her life to her family as a homemaker. Marty enjoyed watching her favorite TV shows in her spare time, including Forensics Files and any animal shows, as well as CNN and ID Channel. She loved to treat herself to sweets.

In addition to her parents, Marty was preceded in death by her husband, Earl A. Eppler; and siblings, Daniel Harris, Constance Stant, Valarie Hall and Teresa Harris. She is survived by her children, Daniel Eppler of Wilmington, Earl Eppler III of Claymont and William Eppler of Smyrna; brother, William Harris of New Castle; and cousin, Frances Roderick, with whom she had a special life-long friendship.

All services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marty's memory to Emmanuel Dining Room, 506 N. Church Street, Wilmington, DE 19801.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
