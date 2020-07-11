1/1
Martin H. Knowles Jr.
1938 - 2020
Martin H. Knowles, Jr.

New Castle - Martin H. Knowles, Jr., age 81, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020.

Born in Wilmington, DE on December 30, 1938, he was a son of the late Martin H. Knowles, Sr. and Jessie (Holmes) Knowles. Martin proudly served his country in the US Army. He had a love for the flower business and was in the wholesale florist industry for 50 years, 30 of those years as the owner of Interstate Wholesale Florist where he built many friendships.

Martin had a passion for hunting and fishing with his sons and grandsons and was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys. A man of faith, he enjoyed spending his Sundays at Free Will Baptist Church where he served as an usher.

In addition to his parents, Martin was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Joann R. (Joyce) Knowles; son, Joseph M. Knowles; grandson, Michael Scalia, Jr.; and son-in-law, Anthony Saragino. He will be dearly missed by his children, Martin Knowles III (Catherine), Joyce Scalia (Michael), Donald A. Knowles (Annette), Sherry Saragino, Tracy Ferrell (William Noble), and Laura and Sara Ferrell, whom he raised; sisters, Rebecca Knowles, Patricia Chester and Elaine Cameron; brother, Thomas Knowles; sister-in-law, Theresa Realey; grandchildren, Martin Knowles IV and Hailey Knowles, Tiffany and Kyle Scalia, Joseph, Caroline, Adam, and Achilles Knowles, Joann and Shelby Saragino, and 7 great grandchildren.

All services will be held privately.

To celebrate his love of flowers, arrangements are welcome and would be greatly appreciated.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal from Jul. 11 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
