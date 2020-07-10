1/
Martin "Marty" Horden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martin "Marty" Horden

Wimington - Age 89, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020.

Preceded in death by his parents, Esther and Jack Horden, and his brother, Joel Horden; he is survived by his wife, Regina; his sons, Neil (Aleece) and Ira (Shirley); five grandchildren, Leah, Eli, Mark, Sylviann, and Jacob; and three stepchildren, Jaclynn Josephson, Lena Cohen, and Shawn Cohen.

A private graveside service will be Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Contributions in memory of Marty may be sent to Gratz College, 7605 Old York Road, Melrose Park, PA 19027.

Schoenberg

Memorial Chapel






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoenberg Memorial Chapel Inc
519 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE 19809
(302) 762-0334
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schoenberg Memorial Chapel Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved