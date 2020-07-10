Martin "Marty" HordenWimington - Age 89, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020.Preceded in death by his parents, Esther and Jack Horden, and his brother, Joel Horden; he is survived by his wife, Regina; his sons, Neil (Aleece) and Ira (Shirley); five grandchildren, Leah, Eli, Mark, Sylviann, and Jacob; and three stepchildren, Jaclynn Josephson, Lena Cohen, and Shawn Cohen.A private graveside service will be Sunday, July 12, 2020.Contributions in memory of Marty may be sent to Gratz College, 7605 Old York Road, Melrose Park, PA 19027.SchoenbergMemorial Chapel