Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
Martin J. Finocchiaro Jr. Obituary
Martin J. Finocchiaro, Jr.

Wilmington - Martin J. Finocchiaro, Jr., 72, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.

He is survived by his son, Martin J. III and wife, Karen; his grandchildren, Nicholas and Taylor; his brother, Bob and wife, Kathleen; his sister, Dianne Aikens; his former wife and friend, Polly Peterson.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Tuesday, February 12 from 4:30-6:30PM. Funeral services and interment will be held privately at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America at https://vva.org

To view a complete obituary, visit

www.dohertyfh.com

302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2019
