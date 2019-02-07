|
|
Martin J. Finocchiaro, Jr.
Wilmington - Martin J. Finocchiaro, Jr., 72, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.
He is survived by his son, Martin J. III and wife, Karen; his grandchildren, Nicholas and Taylor; his brother, Bob and wife, Kathleen; his sister, Dianne Aikens; his former wife and friend, Polly Peterson.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Tuesday, February 12 from 4:30-6:30PM. Funeral services and interment will be held privately at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America at https://vva.org
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2019