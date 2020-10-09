1/1
Martin W. Kirk
Martin W. Kirk

Wilmington - Marty died at home surrounded by his beloved family. He valiantly fought pancreatic cancer for almost three years gaining the respect of all his health care providers. Those three years were filled so much fun and laughter. A family Christmas trip touring Europe, an Easter family trip to Kingsland Texas

( who knew you could have so much fun in Kingsland Texas!), cruises to Canada and to the Bahamas, visits to New York City with grandchildren and a trip to the Final Four.

Marty was truly a wonderful, caring man who had an encyclopedic memory for Golden Oldie song lyrics and was an avid cyclist. He completed Bike to the Bay over 20 times raising money to fight MS and enjoyed early morning spin class at the Central YMCA. During their 35 years together he and his wife Nancy enjoyed many trips including hiking in Ireland and 19 wonderful days in Italy.His favorite trip was an epic 42 day road trip with two of his grandsons thru the western United States including 5 National Parks. So many wonderful memories were created during that trip that will resonate throughout the years.

Marty was a 1974 graduate of Salesianum High School and received a masters degree in Public Administration from Wilmington University. He worked at Johnson Controls as Quality Control Manager in New Castle and Manager of Code Enforcement for New Castle County for many years. He is survived by his loving wife Nancy Sheehan Kirk; his son, Martin (Jessica) in San Antonio, his daughter, Erin (Erik) and his daughter, Lauren both of Owego New York. He is also survived by his stepson, Daniel Sheehan (Rachel) of Wilmington and his 7 beloved grandchildren - Leah and Sydney Watson, Owen Crawford and Noah Kirk and Justin, Mia and Valerie Kirk and his sisters, Paula Wardell , Patricia Dougherty and Sheila Whitehead. He was predeceased by his parents, William and Vera Kirk and his sister Marianne Kirk.

Marty was a long-term supporter of the St Vincent de Paul Society so the family would prefer donations in lieu of flowers. Please send donations to St Vincent de Paul society at St Anne's Church 2013 Gilpin Avenue Wilmington DE 19806

On Sunday October 11th friends may call at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home located at 1400 Kirkwood Highway from 3:00- 5:00pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian burial at St Ann's Church 2013 Gilpin Avenue Monday morning at 10:30. Interment will be in Cathedral Cemetery

Marty was the most generous man to anyone in need so the next time you see someone begging for money please give generously and say " This is from Marty".

302-994-9614






Published in The News Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
OCT
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St Ann's Church
Funeral services provided by
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
1400 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 994-9614
