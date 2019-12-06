|
Martin Woitko
Wilmington - Martin "Marty" Woitko, age 70, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2019 at Christiana Care Hospital surrounded by family and friends after a brief but courageous battle with Leukemia.
At the age of 18, Marty enlisted in the United States Navy and served with great dedication and pride. Throughout his military career, Marty received many medals and commendations and was honorably discharged in 1973. In December of that year, he continued his lifelong commitment to service by becoming a New Castle County Police Officer. He retired in 1997 after 23 years of service and continued his public service with the US Marshall Service, before retiring again in 2015.
Marty loved playing tennis, watching movies, socializing Friday nights with his Happy Hour crowd, relaxing at his vacation home in Daytona Beach, Florida and spending time with family and friends.
Besides his parents, Marty was predeceased by his beloved nephews, Andy and Peter Woitko, and his sister-in-law, Frieda Woitko. He is survived by his brother, Andrew Woitko (Patricia); his sister, Mary Austin; his nieces and nephews, Paul Woitko (Amy), Robert Austin (Eileen), Courtney Austin Cober (Timothy), Shelly Austin; great nieces and nephew, and a multitude of family and friends. The family would like to extend their sincerest appreciation to the staff at Christiana Care Hospital and to Dr. Peter Abdelmessieh and his team for the compassionate care they provided to Marty.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808 from 10-11:30am, with a memorial service immediately following. Interment will be private.
To view the full obituary, please visit www.dohertyfh.com.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2019