Marvin E. Moos
1930 - 2020
Marvin E. Moos

Newark - Marvin E. Moos, 89, of Newark, DE, passed away July 11, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born August 30, 1930 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin to Louis C. and Mae (Smith) Moos. Marvin was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and spent his entire career working in the computer programming field, retiring from Montgomery Ward Credit Corp. in 1990. He was a Eucharist Minister at St. John's/Holy Angels Catholic Church, where he had been a member since 1966. Marvin and his wife Peggy were residents of Newark, DE since 1967. He was a long-time member of the Delaware Saengerbund, Music for Life through Wilmington Piano, the YMCA, and the Newark Senior Center. Marvin was an accomplished pianist and organist, and loved playing for his family. He had a life-long passion for reading, especially science fiction. Marvin also enjoyed travelling, photography, and his beloved pet dogs. He was generous to a fault and donated to many organizations.

Marvin will be dearly missed by his wife of 62 years, Peggy; son, Marvin C. Moos and daughter-in-law Janet of Houston, TX; daughters, Anne-Marie Barron of Cypress, TX, and Margaret-Anne Moos of Frederick, MD; four grandsons, Matthew J. Moos, Joseph and Jarred Barron, and Brad Novotny, all of the Houston area; and many close friends.

A public visitation for family and friends will be held 5 pm until 7 pm on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 W. Park Place, Newark, DE 19711. A Mass of Christian Burial will he held at 11 am the following morning, Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 82 Possum Park Road, Newark, DE 19711. Face masks will be required for all in attendance at the visitation and service. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The Delaware SPCA, 455 Stanton Christiana Road, Newark, DE 19713, www.delspca.org

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-368-9500




Published in The News Journal from Jul. 18 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark
JUL
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Angels Catholic Church
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
