Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Marvin E. Rineer Obituary
Marvin E. Rineer

Wilmington - Marvin E. Rineer, age 88, of Wilmington, DE, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019. Marvin proudly served his country in the DE National Guard at age 16 and then at age 17 joined the US Army during WW II. He was a kind, hardworking man who loved life. He was an amazing commercial painter who also enjoyed gardening and home projects. Marvin's caring ways will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Marvin is survived by his loving wife, Eva Rineer; brother, Daniel Rineer Jr.; sister, Geraldine Rively; devoted niece, Phyllis Pyle along with many other loving nieces and nephews; and his favorite dog, Buddy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Sr. and Ella Rineer; brother, Melvin Rineer; and sister, Grace Walton.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, March 19, 2019, from 10-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Marvin's life at 11 AM. Burial will be Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 11 AM in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
