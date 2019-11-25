Resources
Marvin I. Gray

Marvin I. Gray Obituary
Marvin I. Gray

Marvin I. Gray 85, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 18, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11am at Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Delaware, 1412 College Rd, Dover DE 19904 with visitation two hours prior to the service.

On Friday, November 29, 2019, Prince Hall Family Memorial Service will commence at 7pm at the above location.

Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
