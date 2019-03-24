|
Marvin L. Peterson
Hockessin - Marvin L. Peterson, 95, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2019, at Cokesbury Village Retirement Community in Hockessin, Delaware. Marvin was born December 26, 1923, in Ellsworth, Wisconsin, to Alfred and Theresa (Thoner) Peterson. He graduated as valedictorian from Ellsworth High School in 1941. He attended the University of Minnesota, where he attained both his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in chemistry. He served in the Army during World War II from 1943-1946. He received a Ph.D. in chemistry from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, and spent his career as a research chemist for the DuPont Corporation in Wilmington, Delaware. He married Jean Schilit on March 21, 1970. Marvin was an avid gardener, woodworker, and sculptor. He and Jean enjoyed traveling, and they spent many years seeing the world.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jean, and his brother, Vernon. He is survived by his sister-in-law Shirley Peterson of River Falls, Wisconsin; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Maneck and Harriet Wadia of Del Mar, California, two nieces and three nephews,and several great nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held for Marvin at the home of Jerry and Patsy Nelson in River Falls, Wisconsin, in April. Burial will take place later this spring with military honors at Fort Snelling in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 24, 2019