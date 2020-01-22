Resources
Arden - Marvin Steven Sayer, age 76 of Arden, DE passed away on January 19, 2020. Marvin was the former owner and operator of Big Dick's Dogs, Burgers and Fries in the New Castle Farmer's Market.

He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Katherine S. Sayer, his son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Colleen Sayer, of Clayton, DE and his sister, Millicent Sayer Cheitlin of Kannapotolis, NC.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marvin's memory to the Buzz Ware Village Center, 2119 The Hwy, Wilmington, DE 19810 or the Arden Gild Hall, 2126 The Hwy, Wilmington, DE 19810.

Published in The News Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 25, 2020
