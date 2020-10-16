1/1
Mary â€˜MitzieÃ¹ Lank Stevens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary 'Mitzie' Lank Stevens

Glen Allen, VA - Mary 'Mitzie' Lank Stevens, 83, of Glen Allen, VA, went to be with the Lord after a long illness on October, 5, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, George V.V. Stevens; parents, Frank Westley Lank and Mary McLaughlin Lank; and brother, Richard Lank. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Stevens Oppenheim; grandchildren, Jack and Kelly; sister in law, Margaret 'Peggy' Lank; nieces, Cyndie Ganc (Bill), Nancy Strzalkowski (Wayne), and Kathy Manuel (Paul); nephews, Richard Lank (Gail) and David Lank (Tracey); and her many cousins. Mitzie graduated from the University of Wilmington, and went on to teach in Wilmington Public Schools for over 20 years before her retirement working with the children attending Vitam in Norwalk, Connecticut. She moved to Crossridge in Glen Allen, where she enjoyed her friends, playing bridge and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren, whom were the light of her life. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. October 21, 2020 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 4491 Springfield Road, Glen Allen, VA. Use of masks will be required for attendance. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be made at www.blileys.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
(804) 355-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Staples Mill Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved