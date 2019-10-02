|
|
Mary A. "MaryAnne" Brainard
Wilmington - Mary A. "MaryAnne" Brainard, age 74, of Wilmington, DE, daughter of the late Bartie and Grace Creed, passed away at home Monday, September 30, 2019. MaryAnne was a devoted wife and mother who cherished her grandchildren. Everything she did was with grace and dignity. MaryAnne retired from DuPont after many years of dedicated service. She was an avid racketball, tennis, and golf player. MaryAnne loved relaxing at the beach. She will be missed by many whose lives she touched.
MaryAnne is survived by the love of her life to whom she was married for 44 years, Joseph Brainard Jr.; daughters: Bobbie Michelle Snyder (Mike), Cindy Liket (Hank), and S. Renée Elwell (Jason Durham); 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, J.P. Brainard III; and siblings: Bobby Creed, Kenny Creed, and Sally Moore.
A visitation will be held Friday, October 4, 2019, from 10-11 AM Limestone Presbyterian Church, 3201 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808 followed by a service in celebration of MaryAnne's life at 11 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center 2nd fl., Newark, DE 19711. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 2, 2019