Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home
212 East Justis Street
Newport, DE 19804
(302) 998-8013
Mary A. Brantner

Wilmington - Age 85, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019.

She was raised in Hockessin, daughter of the late George and Martha Miller.

Mary graduated from Conrad HS in 1951. She was a homemaker. Mary enjoyed singing in the choir, bowling, baking and cooking.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Ira J.; her son, Glenn I; and her siblings, Edna Andys, Henry Miller and Dolores Miller.

Mary is survived by her son, Jay (Jennifer).

Funeral Services will be 11 am on Saturday, May 4 at Gracelawn Memorial Park Chapel, 2220 N. Dupont Highway New Castle, DE 19720 where visitation will begin at 10 am.

To send an online condolence visit www.nicholsgilmore.com
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
