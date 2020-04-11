|
Mary A. Harrar
Wilmington - Mary A. Harrar peacefully passed away on April 9th, 2020.
Mary was born in Wilmington to the late Anthony Ignudo and Emilia (DiMeo) Ignudo. She married the love of her life, Samuel Harrar. She was a devoted matriarch, who loved being a homemaker. Mary found great purpose in being a loving and caring person. She enjoyed passing the time playing bingo and baking.
Mary is survived by her son, Samuel F. Harrar and his wife, Victoria; daughters, Marie Moses and her husband, Wayne, and Helena Boehmer and her husband, Charles; grandchildren, Matthew Harrar and Amanda (Harrar) Gifoli, Christine and Mark Moses, Veronica Boehmer and Luke Boehmer; and 5 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Samuel Harrar; nephew who she raised as her son, William Frank (surviving wife Susan); brother Edward Ignudo (surviving wife Clara); and sister Carmela DiSabatino (surviving husband Andrew).
Funeral services and burial will be private.
