Mary A. Mazzarelli
Wilmington - Mary A. Mazzarelli passed away the 11th of February, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Mary is survived by children Carl M. Mazzarelli, Jr. (Charlene), Carol A. Everett, and Michael A. Mazzarelli; grandchildren Carl, III (Emily), Marybeth (Michael), Daniel, Marco, and Nina; great grandchildren Carlo, Dominic, Sophia, Elena, Liza, and Alexa; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband Carl M. Mazzarelli, Sr.; parents Michael and Anastasia Kuzian; sisters Ann Shepherd and Katherine Ficca; and son in law Joseph Everett.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, February 21st, 10:30am at St. John the Beloved Parish, 907 Milltown Rd., Wilmington DE 19808. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12noon. Burial following at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Mary's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude for the exemplary care given to Mary from the staff of Regal Heights Nursing Home.
In lieu of flowers a contribution may be made in Mary's memory to Delaware Valley Chapter 399 Market St #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME
(302)658-9095
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 17, 2019