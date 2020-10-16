1/1
Mary A. Micklow
Mary A. Micklow

Wilmington, DE - Mary A. Micklow, 82 of Wilmington passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Seasons Hospice.

Mary was born in Wilmington, the daughter of the late Anna (Bolen) and Jerome Haggerty. She worked for 18 years in the cafeteria of St. Francis Hospital. Mary was predeceased by her many brothers and sisters.

Mary is survived by her son, Paul D. Lambert, Jr. and his wife, Catherine of Wilmington; her daughter, Ann Morris of Wilmington; her grandchildren, James Lambert and Christine Morris and her wife, Sonya; her great-granddaughter, Nenette Lambert; and her brother, Billy Haggerty of Wilmington.

Funeral services will be held at the MEALEY FUNERAL HOME 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 12 Noon, where friends may visit after 11 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the SPCA, 455 Stanton Christiana Road, Newark, DE 19713. On-line condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com




Published in The News Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
OCT
22
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
