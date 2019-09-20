|
Mary Alice Hopper
Newark - Mary Alice Hopper, age 96, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully at Brookdale Hockessin on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.
Born in Newark, DE, September 10, 1923, to the late Guy E. and Josephine (Wallace) Hancock, Mary Alice dedicated her life to her family as a talented and loving homemaker. She earned a degree in home economics at the University of Delaware, and then applied those skills, first as a home economics teacher at Middletown High School and then as the mother of seven children—cooking, sewing, and making clothing, home furnishings, and costumes for many years.
Mary Alice enjoyed music, singing for years in church choirs as a member of several Presbyterian churches, most recently St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, and just playing the piano at home while her kids sang along. Frequently called on to volunteer, she was there, whether at schools for children's class trips; at John G. Leach School for children with disabilities in New Castle; at the Newark Senior Center, where she helped with the annual flea market, monthly newsletter, and in the kitchen; and at other places as a need arose.
An avid Phillies fan, she was disappointed for many years, until they went all the way, winning the World Series in 1980.
In addition to her parents, Mary Alice was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Seth Hopper. She is survived by her children Jack, Gerry, Don, Tom, Janet, Jay, and Steve; 13 grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 200 Marrows Road, Newark, DE 19713. A committal service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE 19701.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary Alice's memory to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church at the address listed above; to Seasons Hospice Foundation (Attn: Jalisa Anderson), 220 Continental Drive, Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713; or to the .
