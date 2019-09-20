Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church
200 Marrows Road
Newark, DE
View Map
Committal
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
2465 Chesapeake City Road
Bear, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hopper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Alice Hopper


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Alice Hopper Obituary
Mary Alice Hopper

Newark - Mary Alice Hopper, age 96, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully at Brookdale Hockessin on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.

Born in Newark, DE, September 10, 1923, to the late Guy E. and Josephine (Wallace) Hancock, Mary Alice dedicated her life to her family as a talented and loving homemaker. She earned a degree in home economics at the University of Delaware, and then applied those skills, first as a home economics teacher at Middletown High School and then as the mother of seven children—cooking, sewing, and making clothing, home furnishings, and costumes for many years.

Mary Alice enjoyed music, singing for years in church choirs as a member of several Presbyterian churches, most recently St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, and just playing the piano at home while her kids sang along. Frequently called on to volunteer, she was there, whether at schools for children's class trips; at John G. Leach School for children with disabilities in New Castle; at the Newark Senior Center, where she helped with the annual flea market, monthly newsletter, and in the kitchen; and at other places as a need arose.

An avid Phillies fan, she was disappointed for many years, until they went all the way, winning the World Series in 1980.

In addition to her parents, Mary Alice was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Seth Hopper. She is survived by her children Jack, Gerry, Don, Tom, Janet, Jay, and Steve; 13 grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 200 Marrows Road, Newark, DE 19713. A committal service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE 19701.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary Alice's memory to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church at the address listed above; to Seasons Hospice Foundation (Attn: Jalisa Anderson), 220 Continental Drive, Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713; or to the .

To sign the guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302.368.9500
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark
Download Now