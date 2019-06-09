|
Mary Ann Bensinger
Wilmington - Mary Ann Bensinger, in her 102nd year, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019, at her home in Wilmington, Delaware.
Mary was born in Wilmington in 1917 the oldest of 12, to the late Frank and Elizabeth Nardo Mancari, Italian immigrants.
Mary was always the "heart of the family". First to her siblings who she helped care for and later to her children and grandchildren. Holidays were filled with lots of laughter and plenty of food. In addition to all the Italian dishes, Mary made numerous candies and cookies to share and as gifts to friends and family. When she wasn't cooking, she was at one of the local senior centers or out with her many friends.
Mary is pre-deceased by her parents, 7 of her siblings and by her late husband, Lawrence P. Bensinger. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Pierce of Newark, DE son, Frank "Bud" Bensinger and his wife Molly of Burke, VA daughter, Christina Knauer and her husband Tim of West Chester, PA daughter, Joyce Bensinger and her husband, Gerry of Delaware City, DE, and 15 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the many devoted, caring and loving staff of Delaware Hospice, especially CNA, Beverly McCalla; Nurse, Laura Angell; Doctor, Christopher Altamuro; Social Worker, Linda Wills and Reverend Michael Ntow. We would also like to thank St John's Eucharistic Minister, Jose' Rodriquez. We would also like to acknowledge Mary's grandson, Ethan Horisk who resided with her and provided her with exceptionally loving attention and care.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation for Mary on Saturday, June 15 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at St John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington, 19808. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 AM and burial will immediately follow in All Saints Cemetery, Wilmington, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Shopping Center, Newark, DE 19711 (www.delawarehospice.org or 302-478-5707).
