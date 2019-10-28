|
|
Mary Ann Brown
Newark, DE - Mary Ann Brown, a longtime resident of Newark, DE, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the age of 72.
Born in Welch, West Virginia, on August 14, 1947, Mary Ann grew up in Seltzer City, PA, and Newark, DE. She attended Holy Angles School, Corpus Christi High School, and the University of Delaware, where she received her BS in medical technology. She began her career at the Wilmington Medical Center, moving later to St. Francis Hospital as a microbiologist and lab supervisor for many years, then worked at the Delaware Public Health Laboratory in Smyrna, DE on West Nile and other projects. Mary Ann was hardworking and conscientious throughout her life, which served her well in the medical field.
In retirement, Mary Ann was able to indulge her favorite pastimes of gardening, reading, and movies, where her excellent recall was the envy of those close to her. Travel was also an important interest and a recurring activity with family and friends.
Mary Ann was intelligent, informed, and quick witted. She enjoyed spending time with her friends but equally valued her solitude. Giving to those in need throughout her life, Mary Ann will be remembered as a generous sister and friend.
Mary Ann is predeceased by her parents John and Helen Santak of Newark, DE. She is survived by her sisters Susan Santak of São Paulo, Brazil, and Theresa Doyle, of Houston, TX, as well as four nieces: Kaitlin Doyle of Houston, TX, and Paula Gonçalves, Andreia Conrado, Carla Dubs and their respective families, of São Paulo. Mary Ann was a loving aunt and godmother.
Mary Ann's family would like to thank her friends for staying close, her caregivers for keeping her comfortable in her last months, and her extended family who kept her in their prayers.
Interment at All Saints Cemetery, Wilmington, DE and a memorial gathering are planned at a future date. Donations in Mary Ann's memory may be made payable to Dining for Women, Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, or Seasons Hospice and sent in care of R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home, 122 W. Main St., Newark, DE 19711, which will forward them to the proper addresses.
To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, 2019