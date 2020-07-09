Mary Ann CassidyClaymont - Mary Ann passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 after a long battle with Dementia/Alzheimer's. She was a longtime resident of Claymont, DE before moving to Parkview Nursing Home in 2014 where she resided until God called upon her.Mary Ann was born in Bayonne NJ on April 21, 1939. She went to high school in Brazil while her father worked in the oil refineries. She met and married the man of her dreams, Thomas F. Cassidy, Sr. in 1962 and lived a full and exciting life in Claymont, DE .Mary Ann worked for the Brandywine School District for 26 years as a bus driver. She drove the local children who would grow up and send their kids to ride her bus. Ms. Mary Ann, as all the kids called her, made riding the bus fun while ensuring the safety and well being of each child on board.Mary Ann was well known and awarded for her work with the Democratic Party. She ran local, state, and national campaigns. She worked every election day and represented Delaware as one of the delegates at the Democratic Presidential Convention. She was one of the most powerful women on the Democratic Board in the 70's and 80's. She orchestrated and chaired the Committee in 1976 for the State of Delaware Bicentennial Celebration.She unconditionally loved her children and grandchildren and was there for every moment in their lives. Mary Ann and her husband were very active in parent booster associations for CYAA football, CYO basketball and Claymont Little League. Before this disease, she attended every game and competition for her grandchildren and was the loudest supporter for cheerleading, soccer, baseball, softball and even track.Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas F. Cassidy, Sr. in 1988; her father, Alexander J. Gunshefski, Sr.; her mother, Estelle Ciesielski Gunshefski, who passed away when she was just 5 years old; her brother, Alexander J. Gunshefski, Jr. and her step-brothers, Mathew and Louis Patrone.She is survived by her children, Marybeth Cassidy, Thomas F. Cassidy, Jr. (Barbara), Martin Cassidy (Karen), Daniel Cassidy and Russell Herrick. Her grandchildren, Ashley Inverso (Robert), Nicole, Thomas F. III, Krystin, Ryan, Miranda, Madison, Mckenzie, Riley and Kaden; 3 great-grandchildren, Joey, RJ and Jonathan; as well as her sister, Christine Ferry (Edward).Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at 11am on Monday, July 13 at Holy Rosary Church, 3200 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703. Interment will be in Cathedral Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, New York, NY 10001 or Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 3200 Philadelphia Pike, Wilm. DE 19703302-994-9614