Mary Ann Coleman (Stallings)Mobile,Ala - Mary Ann Coleman (Stallings) passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Mobile, AL. Born August 26, 1944 in Nashville, NC to the late Mrs. Marcy C. Thorpe (Cooper) and Mr. Lafayette Stallings, Mary Ann was lovingly raised in Nashville, NC by the late Mr. Dewitt T. Stallings and Mrs. Cleo Stallings. She professed her faith in Jesus Christ early in life and was a member of Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church in Nashville, NC. After graduation from Nash County Training School at the age of 16, Mary Ann attended North Carolina Central University in Durham, NC and completed her bachelor's degree in accounting from Cheyney State University.After completion of her baccalaureate degree, she enjoyed a long career in accounting with a number of companies around the greater Wilmington area including Beneficial, Avon, DuPont, Cheyney State University, and Kentmere Nursing Home, among others. As much as she enjoyed and was fulfilled by her career in accountancy, Mary Ann was equally proud and invested in her family. She married the love of her life, Mr. David W. Coleman, Sr. in 1967 and was happily married for 42 years until his passing in 2009. They started their life together in Washington, DC and also lived in Kalamazoo, MI. However, they made their home and lived many happy years in Wilmington DE, where Mary Ann and her family were active members of Ezion Mt. Carmel UMC.Mary Ann was dedicated to her children, Dr. Mary Angela Coleman (Mobile, AL) and Mr. David W. Coleman, II (Atlanta, GA). Mary Ann was fun-loving, kind, and a generous spirit and created a home where everyone who entered felt welcome. She will be remembered fondly by many people for whom she provided shelter, counsel, or care.Mary Ann Coleman is survived by her two children, David Wayne Coleman, II and Mary Angela Coleman; her grandchildren, Camille M. Coleman and David W. Coleman, III of Atlanta, GA; and her daughter-in-law, Stephanie C. Coleman of Atlanta, GA. She leaves behind her siblings, Michelle Battle of Nashville, NC, Marquis Stallings and Faye Stallings of Springfield, MA, and Michael Stallings of Cleveland, OH and is predeceased by her siblings Olivia Stallings and Judy Stallings of Boston, MA. She was very close to and predeceased by her aunts and uncles, Dewitt Stallings, Pattie Vick (Stallings), Rosa Elizabeth Stallings Battle, and James Leon Stallings. She also leaves behind her sisters-in-law, Teno Long (Coleman) of Moulton, AL and Rubye M. Jones (Coleman) of Birmingham, AL and a brother-in-law, Frank L. Dukes of Birmingham, AL. She is predeceased by her sisters-in-law Ernestine C. Robinson (Coleman) and Katie Mae Arnold (Dukes) and bothers-in-law Tommy C. Dukes and Johnny L. Coleman. She will be remembered by a host of loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. She also will be fondly remembered by her extended family and dear friends, Charles and Dianne Michael of Wilmington, DE, Verna Pierce of New Castle, DE, Jeri Kavanaugh of Ironton, OH, Jean Andrews of Charlotte, NC, Jimmie and Emma Stanton of Middletown, DE, and Rubye and Lee Washington of Lithonia, GA.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a scholarship fund established in honor of her late godchild, Keisha Michael. Donations can be made to the Keisha Michael Scholarship Fund; PO Box 7593; Wilmington, DE 19803-7593.Celebration of Life Serice will be held 11 am Friday, July 3, 2020 at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 201 N. Union St., Wilmington, DE. Public viewing will be held 9 - 10 am with formal homegoing service to follow. In the interest in public health, attendance to the service is by invitation only. Interment in Gracelawn Memorial Park in New Castle, DE.(302-377-6906)