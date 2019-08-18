Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
Mary Ann (Neé Chuhinka, Principe) Curren

Mary Ann (Neé Chuhinka, Principe) Curren Obituary
Mary Ann (neé Chuhinka, Principe) Curren

Newark - Mary Ann (neé Chuhinka, Principe) Curren, age 78, of Newark, DE, formerly of Philadelphia, PA, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

All services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary Ann's memory to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.

To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &

CREMATORY

302-368-9500
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
