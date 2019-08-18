|
|
Mary Ann (neé Chuhinka, Principe) Curren
Newark - Mary Ann (neé Chuhinka, Principe) Curren, age 78, of Newark, DE, formerly of Philadelphia, PA, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.
All services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary Ann's memory to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.
To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &
CREMATORY
302-368-9500
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 18, 2019