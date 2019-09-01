|
Mary Ann Graff
Newark - Mary Ann passed away on Saturday, August 24th, 2019 with her family at her side. Mary Ann was born in Scranton, PA to the late Geraldine and Harold Schaffer. She married the "love of her life" Ron and eventually moved to Delaware. Mary Ann devoted most of her early years to caring for her "boys." She later went to work at Nelsons Delicatessen where she enjoyed working and making many life-long friends. Mary Ann then worked for the Day Care at Maryland Bank where she gave loving care to all her "babies." Mary Ann or "Grammie" as she lovingly was called, loved watching baseball from Newark National Little League to the Phillies. Grammie was heavily involved with both the Old Mill Manor Civic Association and White Clay Creek Presbyterian Church where she was well loved and respected - the feeling was mutual. She loved entertaining at her home where she and Ron were known for throwing great Christmas Eve and backyard pool parties- everyone was always welcome.
Grammie was devoted to her grandchildren spending many hours watching ice hockey games, volleyball tournaments, softball games and dance recitals - you could always count on her to be there. Gram will be deeply missed by her children Ron "Chip" Graff Jr. (Vicki) and Chris Graff (Amy); her grandchildren Adam (Caitlyn) & Emily Graff and Sarah & Jillian Graff; her brothers Harold Schaffer (Carol), William Schaffer (Diane), her sister-in-law Virginia Vogel (Billy)and her niece Michelle Petroziello as well as many more nieces and nephews. Later in life Grammie began babysitting for four very special children, Harrison, Rhys, Olivia & Madison - they brought laughter and joy into her life and helped make the loss of her husband a little "easier to bear."
Grams journey was not easy, and the family would like to thank all her wonderful neighbors, friends and church family that came to visit her regularly - especially Dianne Litzinger who was a tremendous source of support. The family would also like to thank the nurses and aides from 6E at Christiana Hospital for the amazing care and compassion they provided. The family would also like to thank Seasons Hospice and Cadia Pike Creek for their kindness and care - especially Quanni, Kenya, Brittany and Nita; we hope you know what a difference you made in our lives.
A Celebration of Life will be held to honor Mary Ann on Saturday, September 14th at White Clay Creek Presbyterian Church 15 Polly Drummond Hill Rd. Newark, DE 19711 in their hall. We invite friends and family to please stop in between 12pm - 3pm to visit with her family and share their fond memories. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to White Clay Creek Presbyterian Church.
As heartbroken as we are to lose her, we know she is reunited with her beloved husband Ronnie and is lonely no more.
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 1 to Sept. 8, 2019