|
|
Mary Ann Gregson
Wilmington - Gregson, Mary Ann Theresa, 82, of Wilmington, DE, died suddenly at home, Thursday Jan. 31, 2019. Born in Wilmington to the late B. Pauline Oros (Ziemienski) and John J. Oros, she graduated in 1955 from St. Elizabeth's High School. She is preceded in death by her husband Frank J. Gregson, Sr. and her son F. James "Jimmy" Gregson, Jr.
Mary Ann is survived by her children Karen M. Gregson Hughes (Pete Hughes) of Hebron, MD, Richard J. Gregson (Susan) of Baltimore, MD, and Deborah A. Gregson (Paula O'Gilvie) of Boston, MA. She leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
The viewing will be held at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Thursday, February 7 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, followed by a funeral service at the same location. Interment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the in Mary Ann's name.
Doherty Funeral Homes
302-999-8277
To offer condolences, visit:
www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 5, 2019