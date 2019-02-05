Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Gregson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Gregson


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Mary Ann Gregson Obituary
Mary Ann Gregson

Wilmington - Gregson, Mary Ann Theresa, 82, of Wilmington, DE, died suddenly at home, Thursday Jan. 31, 2019. Born in Wilmington to the late B. Pauline Oros (Ziemienski) and John J. Oros, she graduated in 1955 from St. Elizabeth's High School. She is preceded in death by her husband Frank J. Gregson, Sr. and her son F. James "Jimmy" Gregson, Jr.

Mary Ann is survived by her children Karen M. Gregson Hughes (Pete Hughes) of Hebron, MD, Richard J. Gregson (Susan) of Baltimore, MD, and Deborah A. Gregson (Paula O'Gilvie) of Boston, MA. She leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

The viewing will be held at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Thursday, February 7 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, followed by a funeral service at the same location. Interment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the in Mary Ann's name.

Doherty Funeral Homes

302-999-8277

To offer condolences, visit:

www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information