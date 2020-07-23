1/1
Mary Ann Jones Demby
Mary Ann Jones Demby

Wilmington - passed away on July 19, 2020.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday August 1, 2020 at 1:00pm at The House of Wright Mortuary, 208 E. 35th Street, Wilmington, DE 19802






Published in The News Journal from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Memorial service
01:00 PM
The House of Wright Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
The House of Wright Mortuary & Cremation Service
208 East 35th Street
Wilmington, DE 19802
(302) 762-8448
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
July 23, 2020
Deepest Sympathy, love and prayers to the family.
Carman Clayton
Friend
July 23, 2020
So sorry to hear of Mary's passing. I will truly miss her!! I looked forward to going to the dry cleaners so we could make each other laugh. She is resting now with God. God Bless the family and I will continue to keep you lifted up in prayer.
Mamie J. Baynard
Friend
July 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the staff of House of Wright Mortuary
