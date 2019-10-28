|
Mary Ann Lloyd Gordon-McDaniel
Wilmington - Mary Ann Lloyd Gordon-McDaniel, 78, passed away quietly, surrounded by family, on October 25 at the Wilmington Hospital. She was the daughter of Earl and Mary Lloyd of Wilmington and the widow of William "Bill" McDaniel of Wilmington.
Mary Ann often said, "The happiest part of my life was after I married Bill McDaniel."
Mary Ann graduated from P.S. DuPont High School and received her bachelor's degree from Penn State University and master's degrees from Northwestern University in Chicago. Mary Ann was considered a national expert in the field of consumer market research and worked for the Leo Burnett Agency of Chicago for most of her career, eventually heading up the agency's market research department. She was an art lover and also a painter and potter in her own right.
Mary Ann is survived by her six beloved McDaniel stepchildren, Bill, Kathy (David) and Tom of Wilmington, Susan (Pat) of Carrboro, NC, Patty of Rehoboth Beach, DE, and Salle of Minneapolis, MN; 9 grandchildren, Crista, Kaitlin, Michael, Kelsey, Kyle, Balin, Cassidy, Huck and Piper; and five great-grandchildren.
Her brothers John (wife Kathleen) of New Castle and Matthew (wife Tina) of Fairfax, VA; nephews Joshua Lloyd (wife Tamara) of Annapolis, MD, Jeremiah Lloyd (wife Jessica), of New Castle, and Andrew of Middletown; great-nephews James, Kellan and Michael of New Castle, DE and Wesley of Annapolis, MD; great-nieces Aubrey of Middletown and Sophie of Annapolis, MD.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to .
To celebrate her life, and honor her memory, Mary Ann's family and friends will host a reception.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019