Mary Ann Palese
Wilmington - Mary Ann Palese, age 98, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday February 16, 2019. She was the daughter of Emanuel and Theresa Benedetto. Mary was married to Joseph M. Palese for 61 years until the time of his death in 1999. Together they shared a full and happy life and raised two daughters, Mary Josephine and Elizabeth Anne. They were very devoted and constant companions and enjoyed traveling throughout the US and Europe and many vacations in the Caribbean.
Mary began her career as a bookkeeper with T.B. O'Toole Real Estate Co. and later with the Industrial Trust Bank in financial administration. She worked at the Brown and Scott Company for 25 years where she served as vice-president and treasurer and as a member of the Board of Directors.
Mary was an outstanding cook and she and her husband entertained frequently. Family dinners on Sundays and holidays with her beloved grandchildren were very special to her. She was a perfectionist in the best sense of the word and excelled as a homemaker.
Reading and crossword puzzles were her passion. History and politics were major interests and political discussions, both local and national, were always engaging for her.
Mary lived at Rockland Place and Arden Courts for the past ten years as a result of a stroke and dementia.
She will be dearly missed by her family. Mary is survived by her daughter Mary Jo Fidance (Ernest) and grandchildren Jennifer Weldon (Will), Michael Fidance, John V. McNicholas, Michael McNicholas (Christine) and Marnie McNicholas. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph, daughter Elizabeth McNicholas, son-in-law Jack, sister Lucy Henson, brother-in-law Ed and her brother Dr. Leo Benedetto.
Funeral services and interment will be private.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 20, 2019