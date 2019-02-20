Services
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Palese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Palese

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Ann Palese Obituary
Mary Ann Palese

Wilmington - Mary Ann Palese, age 98, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday February 16, 2019. She was the daughter of Emanuel and Theresa Benedetto. Mary was married to Joseph M. Palese for 61 years until the time of his death in 1999. Together they shared a full and happy life and raised two daughters, Mary Josephine and Elizabeth Anne. They were very devoted and constant companions and enjoyed traveling throughout the US and Europe and many vacations in the Caribbean.

Mary began her career as a bookkeeper with T.B. O'Toole Real Estate Co. and later with the Industrial Trust Bank in financial administration. She worked at the Brown and Scott Company for 25 years where she served as vice-president and treasurer and as a member of the Board of Directors.

Mary was an outstanding cook and she and her husband entertained frequently. Family dinners on Sundays and holidays with her beloved grandchildren were very special to her. She was a perfectionist in the best sense of the word and excelled as a homemaker.

Reading and crossword puzzles were her passion. History and politics were major interests and political discussions, both local and national, were always engaging for her.

Mary lived at Rockland Place and Arden Courts for the past ten years as a result of a stroke and dementia.

She will be dearly missed by her family. Mary is survived by her daughter Mary Jo Fidance (Ernest) and grandchildren Jennifer Weldon (Will), Michael Fidance, John V. McNicholas, Michael McNicholas (Christine) and Marnie McNicholas. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph, daughter Elizabeth McNicholas, son-in-law Jack, sister Lucy Henson, brother-in-law Ed and her brother Dr. Leo Benedetto.

Funeral services and interment will be private.

For online condolences, please visit

chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
Download Now