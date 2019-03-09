Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Mary Ann Pink

Newark, DE - Mary Ann Pink was born August 9, 1952 and passed away Tuesday evening, March 5, 2019 at her home. Services will be held Tuesday, March 12 at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington. Visitation will be Tuesday 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home, with a service at 11am. Burial will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, in New Castle DE. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Helen F. Graham Cancer Center & Research Institute in Newark, DE. Visit www.mccreryandharra.com for complete obituary.
