Mary Ann Pink
Newark, DE - Mary Ann Pink was born August 9, 1952 and passed away Tuesday evening, March 5, 2019 at her home. Services will be held Tuesday, March 12 at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington. Visitation will be Tuesday 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home, with a service at 11am. Burial will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, in New Castle DE. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Helen F. Graham Cancer Center & Research Institute in Newark, DE. Visit www.mccreryandharra.com for complete obituary.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2019