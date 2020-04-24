|
Mary Ann Shaver Llewellyn
Lexington - Mary Ann Shaver Llewellyn, of Lexington, VA, aged 98, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 after an extended illness. She was born on May 31st 1921 in Johnstown, PA to North Clarence and Alma Pearson Shaver. Mary Ann graduated from Stuart Hall in Staunton, VA in 1941. She subsequently graduated with a degree in fashion from Harcum Junior College in Bryn Mawr, PA, which prepared her for her initial work as a buyer for women's sportswear at Strawbridge and Clothier in Philadelphia.
She was married for 47 years to her childhood sweetheart, Winfield Custer Llewellyn, who spent his career in the legal field in Philadelphia and preceded her in death in 1992. Mary Ann and Winfield spent the majority of their married life in Wilmington, DE where they raised two daughters. Following her husband's death, Mary Ann lived in Florida and Arizona prior to moving to Lexington, VA in 2008 to be close to her daughter. In addition to her husband, Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, brother and sister.
Mary Ann was an avid gardener with a flair for landscape design. Her gardens of flowers, vegetables, fruit trees, and water features were the envy of her neighborhood in Wilmington, which was aptly named Green Acres. She was heavily involved in charitable and educational organizations, including serving as the Delaware State Regent for the Daughters of the American Revolution, Chaplain for the Colonial Dames 17th Century, and Recording Secretary for the Dutch Colonial Society. Additionally, she worked as a docent with a focus on furniture restoration at the Winterthur Museum. Her other passion was exercise with a regimen that included a daily mile long swim well into her 90's.
Mary Ann is survived by her daughters Anne Knauss of Webster, NY and Betsy Fineman of Crozet, VA, her son-in-law David Fineman of Crozet, VA, granddaughter Megan Winfield of Crozier, VA, grandsons Jeffrey Knauss of Pittsford, NY and Bryan Knauss of Milton, GA, and great granddaughters Jackie and Emily Knauss of Milton, GA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Borden Center at Kendal of Lexington in honor of the wonderful care Mary Ann received in the last few years of her life. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, VA.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020