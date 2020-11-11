Mary Ann Straight
Newark - Mary Ann Straight sadly passed away on November 5, 2020.
Mary Ann was born in Wilmington to the late Howard Wilson and Lucy Eoppolo Wilson. She was a Padua graduate class of 1967. Mary Ann passionately owned and operated A Tux of Class for many years. She enjoyed trips to the beach, crocheting, and playing the odds at a Dover Downs Casino. Above all is she enjoyed being a grandmother, her grandchildren were the light of her life.
Mary Ann is survived by her children Michelle "Shelley" Spangler, DVM (Sam), Joseph Straight, MD (Lyndsay); grandchildren Sarah Spangler, Caleb Spangler, Noah Spangler, Jolie Straight, William Straight, and Audrey Straight; siblings Howard "Louie" Wilson, Richard Wilson, Linda Mendenhall (Bruce); and many other nieces, nephews, close friends.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Delaware American Cancer Society
or Wilmington Humane Society.
A visitation will be held 12pm November 14, 2020 at Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home, 2309 Lancaster Ave. Wilmington DE 19805. Service will begin at 2pm.
CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME
(302)658-9095