Mary Ann Straight
Mary Ann Straight

Newark - Mary Ann Straight sadly passed away on November 5, 2020.

Mary Ann was born in Wilmington to the late Howard Wilson and Lucy Eoppolo Wilson. She was a Padua graduate class of 1967. Mary Ann passionately owned and operated A Tux of Class for many years. She enjoyed trips to the beach, crocheting, and playing the odds at a Dover Downs Casino. Above all is she enjoyed being a grandmother, her grandchildren were the light of her life.

Mary Ann is survived by her children Michelle "Shelley" Spangler, DVM (Sam), Joseph Straight, MD (Lyndsay); grandchildren Sarah Spangler, Caleb Spangler, Noah Spangler, Jolie Straight, William Straight, and Audrey Straight; siblings Howard "Louie" Wilson, Richard Wilson, Linda Mendenhall (Bruce); and many other nieces, nephews, close friends.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Delaware American Cancer Society or Wilmington Humane Society.

A visitation will be held 12pm November 14, 2020 at Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home, 2309 Lancaster Ave. Wilmington DE 19805. Service will begin at 2pm.

CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME

(302)658-9095




Published in The News Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
12:00 PM
Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington
NOV
14
Service
02:00 PM
Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington
Funeral services provided by
Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington
2309 Lancaster Avenue
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 658-9095
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
November 11, 2020
Cousins, so sorry for the loss of your mother, grandmother and sister. I will always remember her sense of humor and smile. RIP Mary Ann. Love Vincent & Maria
Vincent Eoppolo
Family
November 11, 2020
So sorry for the loss of your mother Mary Ann
She’ll always be in your heart
Ed & Nancy Golden
Friend
November 10, 2020
I will always cherish the memories we made while raising our children together. Mary Ann was a dedicated loving mother and her friendship will be truly missed. RIP my friend. My most sincere sympathies to your family.
Carol Golden
Friend
November 10, 2020
Rich. very sorry to hear of your sisters passing. Love Bud and Alice
Alice Scott
Friend
November 10, 2020
Such a wonderful friend/classmate. Will miss our chats/lunches. RIP my friend!! Hannah Burke Mauss
Hannah Mauss
Friend
