|
|
Mary Anne Barton
Hockessin - Mary Anne Barton (née Sheets) died on August 4th, 2019 in Hockessin, Delaware. She was 88 years old. She was predeceased by her husband James W. Barton. She is survived by her son Douglas Barton and his wife Susan. And by her son David Barton and his wife Bentley. She is also survived by her granddaughters, Elizabeth and Emily Barton, and her younger sister, Jane Wells.
Mary Anne was born in Staunton, Virginia in 1930, and graduated from James Madison University in 1952. She taught elementary school in Winchester and Richmond, Virginia. Mary Anne and Jim met in Richmond and were married in Staunton on November 20, 1954. They moved to Wilmington, Delaware in 1955 where Jim worked for Dupont. In 1978, Jim and Mary Anne built a vacation home on the Outer Banks in Avon, North Carolina where they loved hosting their family and friends. In 1980, they moved to Raamsdonksveer in The Netherlands where Jim worked for PD Magnetics. Following Jim's retirement in 1988, they lived in West Chester, Pennsylvania and vacationed on the Outer Banks. Mary Anne moved to the Cokesbury Village Retirement Community in Hockessin in 2013.
A memorial service will be held in the Cokesbury Village Auditorium at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 7th. A reception will follow. The Cokesbury Village Retirement Community is located at 726 Loveville Road, near Hockessin, Delaware.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Winterthur Museum (http://www.winterthur.org/support/ways-to-give). Mary Anne loved her volunteer work as a docent at Winterthur.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 1, 2019