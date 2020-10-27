1/1
Mary Anne McKibben
1931 - 2020
Mary Anne McKibben

Newark - Mary Anne McKibben, age 89, of Newark, DE, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

Mary Anne was born in Denver, CO on April 23, 1931, daughter of the late Vernon J. and Annie Elizabeth (LeRossignol) Duke. She grew up in Rockville Centre, NY, graduated with a B.A. from State University of New York Brockport, and became an elementary school teacher. While raising three children, she was a substitute teacher and later became a teacher's aide at Delaware School for the Deaf. For many years she enjoyed practicing and playing her violin in the orchestra program at Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Delaware. Mary Anne was an amazing seamstress. Also, she could figure out how to do almost anything creative and how to solve almost any problem. We loved Mom dearly and will hold her in our hearts every day.

In addition to her parents, Mary Anne was preceded in death by her husband, James D. McKibben. She is survived by her children, Mollie Post (Jay), Sarah Cummings (Harry) and Jeff McKibben (Leigh); siblings, Eleanor Butterfield, Vernon Duke, Laura Determan and Walter Duke; grandchildren, Kevin, Malerie, Leanne, Anna, Daniel, Madisyn and Kyla; and 2 great grandchildren, Korina and Natalie.

A virtual Ice Cream Social Celebration for Mary Anne was held by friends and relatives all across the country—eating ice cream at the very same time while thinking about and sharing memories of Mary Anne. Photos and comments were shared among participants.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary Anne's memory to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036, or online at give.bcrf.org.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, 2020.
