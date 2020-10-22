Mary Antoinette "Annie" Kaiser



Promised Land - Mary Antoinette "Annie" Kaiser, of Promised Land died Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Wayne Memorial Hospital. She had been married to the late James Kaiser.



Born in Wilmington, Delaware, daughter of the late Harry and Eleanor Gerres Dugan, she was educated in St. Ann's School, graduated from Wilmington High School and attended Temple University where she studied business and psychology. She was previously employed by Union Hospital and retired from AstraZeneca Pharmaceutical. She moved to the Poconos in 2011 to be closer to her daughter and her family.



She was a member of the Promised Land Ladies Club where she was vice president.



Annie was looking forward to seeing her daughter becoming a grandmother, which she was recently able to see through pictures of her great grandson.



She is survived by her daughter Debra Kaiser Gunnip and husband John; grandson John Gunnip and wife Jennifer Maus Gunnip; grandson Michael Gunnip; great grandson John Oliver Gunnip and her beloved cat, Georgia.



A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.



Memorial contributions can be made to Hemlock Grove United Methodist Church, 491 Roemerville Road, Greentown, PA 18426.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store