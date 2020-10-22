1/1
Mary Antoinette "Annie" Kaiser
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Antoinette "Annie" Kaiser

Promised Land - Mary Antoinette "Annie" Kaiser, of Promised Land died Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Wayne Memorial Hospital. She had been married to the late James Kaiser.

Born in Wilmington, Delaware, daughter of the late Harry and Eleanor Gerres Dugan, she was educated in St. Ann's School, graduated from Wilmington High School and attended Temple University where she studied business and psychology. She was previously employed by Union Hospital and retired from AstraZeneca Pharmaceutical. She moved to the Poconos in 2011 to be closer to her daughter and her family.

She was a member of the Promised Land Ladies Club where she was vice president.

Annie was looking forward to seeing her daughter becoming a grandmother, which she was recently able to see through pictures of her great grandson.

She is survived by her daughter Debra Kaiser Gunnip and husband John; grandson John Gunnip and wife Jennifer Maus Gunnip; grandson Michael Gunnip; great grandson John Oliver Gunnip and her beloved cat, Georgia.

A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hemlock Grove United Methodist Church, 491 Roemerville Road, Greentown, PA 18426.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home
201 Route 191
LaAnna, PA 18445
(570) 676-3381
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 21, 2020
I will never forget Annie. We always went for liver and onions together no matter what time of the day even in the morning. MAY Annie RSP
Carol Gambler
Friend
October 21, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to you all during this difficult time❤
Cheryl Bertucci
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved